India: Top artists to showcase work at exhibition in support of cancer patients

Art exhibition-cum-sale to feature the works of 24 artists from across the country

The Covid pandemic has caused devastating interruptions in treatment for scores of cancer patients, says Shubha Maudgal of the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), Mumbai, which is organising its visual art exhibition-cum-sale to support patients.

‘Colours of Life,’ its popular event has been virtual since 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic. This year, the event showcases an eclectic mix of colours, textures and themes by 24 artists from across India through their 48 works.

“The current situation keeps most of us homebound,” said Maudgal.

“We hope these paintings can provide visual respite, coupled with a sense of goodwill.”

The annual Colours of Life exhibition has been held at the Cymroza gallery in Mumbai since 2005. Last year, 136 artists showcased nearly 300 artworks at the virtual event. Gallery founder Pheroza Godrej and artists including Gogi Saroj Pal and Ved Nayar were motivated to launch the event by Sarla Kohli, the director of CPAA, Bengaluru, who died of lung cancer.

Maudgal, a doctorate from IIT Bombay, worked at Nasa and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation for 15 years. After her mother passed away following breast cancer, she got closely associated with the CPAA, organising workshops and webinars.

This year’s event will feature the works of top artists including Sunirmal Maiti, Raghu Neware, Kumar Vikas Saxena, Prabhu Dayal Verma and Sekhar Roy.