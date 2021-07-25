India: Telangana MP Maloth Kavitha convicted of bribing voters

The sitting member of the Lok Sabha is the second accused in the case.

A local court on Saturday sentenced TRS MP from Mahabubabad in Telangana, Maloth Kavitha, to six months imprisonment on charges of bribing voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The court for the trial of cases related to MPs/MLAs in Hyderabad also slapped a fine of 10,000 rupees (Dh493) on her.

She is the second accused in the case.

The case, which relates to a party worker distributing money, seeking votes in her favour, was registered with Burgampahad police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district following a complaint by election officials, police said.

Kavitha told PTI that she was granted bail and that she would appeal in the high court on the matter.