India: Telangana MP Maloth Kavitha convicted of bribing voters
The sitting member of the Lok Sabha is the second accused in the case.
A local court on Saturday sentenced TRS MP from Mahabubabad in Telangana, Maloth Kavitha, to six months imprisonment on charges of bribing voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The court for the trial of cases related to MPs/MLAs in Hyderabad also slapped a fine of 10,000 rupees (Dh493) on her.
She is the second accused in the case.
The case, which relates to a party worker distributing money, seeking votes in her favour, was registered with Burgampahad police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district following a complaint by election officials, police said.
Kavitha told PTI that she was granted bail and that she would appeal in the high court on the matter.
-
Rest of Asia
India: MP Maloth Kavitha convicted of bribing...
The sitting member of the Lok Sabha is the second accused in the case. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu wins...
The reigning world champion won out over Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Australians may face longer lockdown...
New South Wales logged its second-highest daily increase in locally... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Murray withdraws from singles tennis...
The two-time defending champion will still play in doubles games. READ MORE
-
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed
Due to changes in moon sightings, however, the UAE will not observe a ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Cloudy weather with a chance of rain,...
Winds may cause blowing dust and sand, says NCM READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: 10 new Covid-19 cases, total...
The Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, opened on... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Raj Kundra to face added money laundering...
The businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty has been slapped... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed