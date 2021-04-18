- EVENTS
India: Teen kills grandmother after she refuses money for new phone
Investigations revealed that two of his friends were also involved in the crime.
In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, an 18-year-old boy strangled his grandmother to death after she refused to give him money to buy a new phone.
According to sources, the incident took place on April 2 but was not reported to police as the accused Sachin told everyone that his grandmother, Munni Devi, had died of cardiac arrest.
The woman's last rites were performed the next day.
However, the boy's uncle found his mother's death suspicious and lodged a police complaint recently.
Investigations revealed that two of Sachin's friends, Jackie and Honey , were also involved in the crime.
During interrogation, they told police that Sachin wanted to buy an Android phone for which his grandmother was not ready to give him money.
He then called them to convince her and when they tried to do so, the grandmother got furious.
They said that Sachin strangled her to death after a heated argument.
Atrauli station house officer, Sanjay Jaiswal, said that all the accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
