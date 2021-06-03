- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Tarun Tejpal case 'like a manual for sexual assault victims', court says
There was complete lack of sensitivity on the part of the lower court, state solicitor general says
The judgement of the sessions court in Goa, which acquitted Tarun Tejpal, the former editor of Tehelka in a case of rape and sexual assault was “a kind of manual for rape victims” on how they should conduct themselves, said a judge of the high court of the Goa bench of the Bombay high court.
The judge granted leave to appeal to the Goa government, which challenged last month’s judgement of the lower court. The case will be heard on June 24.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta who represented the state government told the high court that there was complete lack of sensitivity on the part of the lower court while acquitting Tejpal, who had been accused of raping and sexually assaulting his former colleague in a hotel elevator in Goa in November 2013. “One cannot make out if the victim is on trial or the accused,” he told the court.
According to him, the trial court judgement was replete with “shocking examples” of how a victim of sexual assault must conduct herself. Describing himself as a “feminist,” Mehta said the remarks of the judge were made as if being a feminist was a bad thing. “Since when does being a feminist have a negative connotation in this country?” he asked.
“I am flagging this issue because it will have pan-India ramifications. This judgment will be read all over the world and these lawyers will be defamed.”
-
Rest of Asia
India: Tarun Tejpal case 'like a manual for...
There was complete lack of sensitivity on the part of the lower court,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Court questions govt on its paid Covid...
Court asks government to take a fresh review of its vaccination... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 171.5 million
US continues to be the worst-hit country with world's highest number... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO expert rules out man-made origin of ...
Coronaviruses are primarily associated with bats, virologist Dmitry... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 6 jailed, 19 acquitted in car theft case
Gang accused of stealing vehicles worth Dh6.35 million and smuggling... READ MORE
-
News
UAE private sector continues to recover in May
Expectation climbs for sixth month in a row to the highest since July ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Court questions govt on its paid Covid...
Court asks government to take a fresh review of its vaccination... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: WHO expert rules out man-made origin of ...
Coronaviruses are primarily associated with bats, virologist Dmitry... READ MORE
News
Indian-origin engineer gets UAE Golden Visa