India: Students trek up mountain to get network access

It is a tough task daily for a schoolteacher and for his students at a village about a hundred km from Srinagar to engage in online education, especially with the virtual absence of network connectivity. But despite the problems, they trek up a mountain from their village, get access to the network and carry on with their studies.

Manzoor Ahmad Chak, who has been teaching for nearly 15 years, walks three km from Limber, his village in Baramulla district in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, climbs a hill for a km, where he gets access to the network and then begins uploading from the learning management system portal of the state’s education department.

“My struggle to get an education is now the struggle of our children,” Chak told a newspaper. “In a small village like this, I have to teach them all subjects. There is a secondary school and three middle schools in the area, apart from primary schools. But all students have to move out after Class 10 to neighbouring towns to finish school, and the district headquarters to pursue college.”

Children from the village, however, appear to enjoy studying in the hilly area. However, some of the parents are worried about the wild animals including brown bears that are present in the area. “We cannot send our children here alone,” said Sajad Ahmad, a resident of Limber. “We don’t allow them to come here after 6 pm.”

Limber is among the 150-odd villages in J&K that still does not have proper access to the mobile network before the mountainous terrain and its remote location.