India: Students from Bangalore watch their photos beam from billboard at Times Square, NYC
The students' photos appeared on the billboard as part of an initiative by Morgan Stanley to welcome and engage interns
For Tejaswini V, it was a proud moment in her life. The 20-year-old sat in front of her TV at her Bangalore home with her family on Tuesday, and watched YouTube live streaming a view of Times Square in New York. And smiling from the giant billboard on the Morgan Stanley office building at Broadway was her photograph.
“It felt too good to be true,” Tejaswini told a Bangalore newspaper.
“Friends asked me whether I edited the photo. My parents are so proud of me.”
A second-year BBA student, she is among the 277 Indian students from Bangalore and Mumbai doing a 10-week internship with Morgan Stanley.
According to a company spokesperson, every year it welcomes thousands of interns and there is excitement on day one. But the Covid-19 pandemic saw more than 400 campus interns in the ‘Return to work’ programme in India working from home.
Consequently, the ‘India Interns Lights on Broadway’ campaign was launched in New York to welcome and engage the interns.
Charu Raheja, another student, said the company had earlier asked them for their photographs. They were told there was a surprise in store. “When it happened, it was overwhelming,” said Raheja.
“It took me a lot of time to find myself in that display. My friends spotted me faster.”
