India: South Goa extends Covid-19 curfew till August 9

ANI/South Goa
Filed on August 2, 2021
PTI

The move comes in a bid to control the spread of the virus in the district.


In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, the South Goa district administration extended the curfew till August 9.

The district administration prohibited the functioning of several establishments/facilities, including cinema halls, casinos, cruises, spas, auditoriums and weekly markets.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions for students will also remain closed; however, examinations will be permitted with the government's approval.

Goa on Sunday reported 59 new Covid-19 cases, 105 recoveries and one death in the span of 24 hours. There are 1,011 active cases in the state. The recovery rate stands at 97.57 per cent. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, Goa registered 167,046 recoveries while total cases reported are 171,205. The cumulative death toll has reached 3,148.




