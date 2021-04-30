Rest of Asia
India: Soli Sorabjee, Senior Advocate and former Attorney General, passes away

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on April 30, 2021

Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2002 for his defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights.

Former Attorney General (AG) and veteran lawyer Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday. He was 91.

“The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning. Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief,” tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani while condoling Sorabjee’s demise.

Sorabjee, born in 1930, enrolled at the bar in 1953. In 1971, Bombay High Court designated him as senior advocate.




