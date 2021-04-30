- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Soli Sorabjee, Senior Advocate and former Attorney General, passes away
Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2002 for his defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights.
Former Attorney General (AG) and veteran lawyer Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday. He was 91.
Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2002 for his defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights.
“The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning. Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief,” tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani while condoling Sorabjee’s demise.
Sorabjee, born in 1930, enrolled at the bar in 1953. In 1971, Bombay High Court designated him as senior advocate.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Soli Sorabjee, Senior Advocate and former...
Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2002 for his... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Vaccination centres close in...
The country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Doctors threaten to strike...
According to official figures, the state has seen a total of 1,146... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India records highest single-day surge...
The deaths from Covid-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed calls up first Emirati female ...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates Huda Al Matroushi on garage... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 81,323 doses administered in...
Total doses administered now stands at 10.5 million. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed lauds Zayed Book...
Seven authors and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australian Cricket Media Association donates...
India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave,... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE for third time in 4 days
29 April 2021
Rest of Asia
Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Pakistan
29 April 2021
News
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks
29 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day