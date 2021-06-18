India: Sixth grader sells shirts on footpath after losing father to Covid

The young girl sold the ready made shirts stitched by her late father in front of her house.

Losing her father to Covid in April, a grade six girl selling ready-made shirts outside her house in busy Khirni Bagh area of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district of has caught the attention of both the police and the locals. Mahi’s father, the sole bread earner of the family, used to supply ready-made shirts to shopkeepers. He had installed four sewing machines and used to get the work done with the help of tailors from home.

In April this year, Pradip Kumar, 45, suffered from high fever for three days and was tested Covid positive. He was admitted to government medical college where he died during treatment on April 30.

With no help from anywhere for the family of four comprising her mother and ailing grandparents, the young girl set up a shop outside the house, placing the shirts lying in stock on a bench.

“We have been facing hardships ever since my father died. My grandfather is over 70 and has not been keeping well. Since there was no help available, we decided to sell the shirts which were lying in the house stitched,” Mahi told PTI.

Fondly recalling the good days when her father was alive, Mahi said that he used to bring ice cream and pastries for her daily. But now things have changed completely, she added.

Taking notice of the girl sitting in a shop all alone, Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Ashok Pal rushed his men to enquire about the problems of the family.

“I came to know that her father had died of Covid infection sometime ago so the girl has to sell shirts on the footpath. Taking the immediate needs of the family into consideration, necessary things have been sent to them,” he said.

He added, “The family has also been assured of all help from my side.”

The matter has also come to the notice of District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh.

“I have come to know of this matter. Information regarding the children who have been rendered orphans or lost the earning members of their family is being gathered. They will be given Rs 4,000 per month by the government till they reach the age of 18 years. This money will be given to their guardians,” he told PTI.

A team is at work and all the cases which come to the notice till June 25 will be disposed of. Besides, school-going children will be given admission in government schools, the DM said.

A local journalist had appealed to the people through social media to help the girl after which some social organisations came forward to help the family by depositing their electricity bill and supporting through other such means.