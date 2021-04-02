- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India says no export ban on Covid-19 vaccines
Official says India has already supplied over 64 million doses of Covid vaccine to 80 countries
Asserting that India has not imposed any export ban on anti-coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the country has taken the lead in sending vaccines abroad with over 640 lakh (64 million) doses supplied to more than 80 countries till now. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said the ministry’s ‘Vaccine Maitree’ initiative to supply vaccines abroad has been “very successful and very well liked” by partners across the world.
“As on date, under the ‘Vaccine Maitree’ initiative, we have supplied a total of about 64.4 million doses to the global community and of these, 10.4 million doses have been supplied as a grant, 35.7 million doses on a commercial basis and 18.2 million doses through the Covax initiative,” Bagchi said at an online media briefing.
With regard to the demand for made-in-India vaccines, many countries across the world have been requesting for their supply, he said.
“I don’t have an exact number for what is the demand (for the vaccines) because it is a request based on the requirement of countries,” Bagchi said.
“The ‘Vaccine Maitree’ initiative has been extremely successful and very well-liked by our partners across the world and we are continuing to try to supply to the extent possible given our domestic requirements,” he added.
Asked about reports that Nepal has approached India to procure 5 million more vaccine doses but has not got any response, he said India has taken the lead on sending vaccines abroad.
“No country has shared with the world the number of vaccines that India has while vaccinating its own population. Till now, we have supplied vaccines to more than 80 countries across the world and we have already stated that our external supplies would be done keeping in mind our domestic requirements,” the MEA spokesperson said.
“At this time, I hope our partners understand that vaccines are primarily purposed for domestic consumption. I want to emphasise that we have not imposed any export ban on vaccines,” Bagchi asserted.
Regarding the concerns of other countries, India’s position has been suitably conveyed through its official channels, he added.
India is one of the world’s biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring anti-coronavirus vaccines.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 US... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli