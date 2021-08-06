Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Sand at Mumbai beach turns black after oil spill

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on August 6, 2021

ANI

ANI

ANI

Residents of the Juhu area have raised concerns that it may harm marine life and the environment.


The sand on over 5 kilometre stretch of Mumbai's Juhu Beach turned black due to an oil spill on Thursday.

People, who came for a walk in the morning today, said that the oil in the seawater was flowing towards the shore that has turned sand in black.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the administration will inspect the situation at the beach.

"I will assign a ward officer to inspect the oil on the Juhu Beach. We don't know the reason yet but, whenever we have the information we will share it," she told reporters here.

"Usually we put sand over it but first we will inspect the situation," she added.

ALSO READ:

>> Look: Pollution turns Argentina lake bright pink

Pramod Virkar, a local resident said: "We have never seen oil in the beach and in the seawater, it has happened probably due to breakdown of a steamer."

Another resident, Hari said, "The sand is sticky and we cannot walk on it. It will also harm the marine life and the environment."




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/india-taj-mahal-and-other-protected-monuments-reopen-today macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 