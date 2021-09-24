India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
A model had asked staff to trim a conservative 10 centimetres, but the hairdresser chopped off her entire hair
An Indian salon has been ordered to pay more than $271,000 (approximately Dh995,437) in damages to a model for a botched haircut which she claimed caused a “severe mental breakdown”.
Aashna Roy went to the salon at a top New Delhi hotel in 2018 and asked staff to trim a conservative four inches (10 centimetres) from her tips, according to a judgement by the city’s consumer court.
“However, to the utter shock and surprise of the complainant, the hairdresser chopped off her entire hair leaving only four inches from the top and barely touching her shoulders,” it added.
The court determined that as Roy had already established a career lending her skills to advertisements for hair products, the botched haircut had led to “severe mental breakdown and trauma”.
“There is no doubt that the women are very cautious and careful with regard to their hair,” said the ruling by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
“They spend a handsome amount on keeping the hair in good condition. They are also emotionally attached with their hairs,” it added.
“She lost her expected assignments and suffered a huge loss which completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream to be a top model.”
The court told the salon, which can still appeal the verdict, to pay 20 million rupees within eight weeks of the order.
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan Taliban minister orders crackdown on...
Strict action to be taken against abusive fighters warns Taliban... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Russia reports highest daily...
The new figures bring Russia’s total deaths from Covid-19 to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for...
A model had asked staff to trim a conservative 10 centimetres, but... READ MORE
-
Europe
Five climbers die in snowstorm on Russian Mount...
Eleven of the survivors have been taken to hospital READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 303 Covid-19 cases, 373 recoveries, 3 ...
Almost 82 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
News
UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against flu
Children should ideally get the flu shot in September or October READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for...
A model had asked staff to trim a conservative 10 centimetres, but... READ MORE
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline