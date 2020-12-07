Rest of Asia
India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases

Reuters/Mumbai
Filed on December 7, 2020
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman police officer for Covid-19 test in Mumbai. — AP

Total cases grow to 9.68 million with 140,573 deaths

India reported 32,981 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday.

Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.

But health officials are drawing some encouragement that daily readings have stayed below the 50,000 mark for a month, in spite of a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and busy streets. The number peaked in September when more than 97,000 cases were reported on a single day.

Deaths rose by 391, with the total now 140,573, the health ministry said.




