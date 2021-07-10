India reports 42,766 new Covid-19 cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours
The overall recovery rate of 97.20 per cent is showing a sustained increasing trend.
India reported 42,766 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
India's active caseload of Covid-19 cases is at 4,55,033. The active cases constitute 1.48 per cent of the total cases.
The country also reported 1,206 deaths due to Covid-19, and with that, the cumulative fatalities in the country due to viral infection reached 4,07,145.
Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,99,33,538 patients have already recovered from Covid-19, and 45,254 recovered in the last 24 hours.
This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.20 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.
The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.34 per cent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.19 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 19 consecutive days.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, cumulative total samples tested up to July 9 are 42,90,41,970, including 19,55,225 samples tested yesterday.
India commenced its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. To date, 37.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
