India: Popular Malayalam TV star Ramesh Valiyasala found dead

Police reportedly find actor hanging in his bedroom

Popular Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala was found dead under suspicious circumstances early on Saturday morning.

He was reportedly found hanging in his house's bedroom, according to Mathrubhumi. According to the paper, close friends of the actor said that he was struggling with financial issues.

Valiyasala had returned from shooting from a location for his latest project two days ago.

His body was shifted to a mortuary. Police registered a case of unnatural death and have commenced a probe.

Valiyasala had begun as a stage actor in college, quickly establishing a reputation as a prolific television actor soon after he graduated. He has also acted in films over his 22-year career.