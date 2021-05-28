Rest of Asia
India: Police stop 'suicide attempt' after youth puts out note on social media

IANS/Guwahati
Filed on May 28, 2021

A senior police official said that the youth, who has no illness, is now with his family.


An Assam youth who had posted his intention to "commit suicide" on social media, was traced and stopped, and is undergoing counselling now, officials said on Friday.

"Legally we are unable to give details of the youth. Counseling of the youth and his family is going on," the senior officer, who did not want to be identified, told IANS.

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Friday tweeted: "We were alerted that a man is going to end his own life ! As for clue, we just had the person's profile on Social Media. Our crack Cyber team located the person quickly and local police team were able to reach and stop the person from harming himself. BRAVO, our Boys did good !"

The DGP without disclosing any details tagged the youth's Facebook post with his tweet. The FB post said :"Sorry fb friends I hurt u, I have decided. I will do suicide and take rest."




