India: Police seize vials from alleged fake Covid vaccination drive
Kokata city police have said that the vials will be tested to check whether they were genuine.
A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty claimed she has busted a fake Covid vaccination drive in Kolkata, the city police on Thursday said that they haven’t come across any vial having an expiry date and the seized vials will be sent for testing to find out if they are genuine or not.
“We haven’t come across any vial having an expiry date. Seized vials will be sent for testing to find out if they are genuine or not. Accused will be interrogated in this regard,” said Kolkata Police.
Also, the case regarding the alleged fake Covid vaccination drive in the city has been transferred to the Kolkata Police Detective Department.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mimi Chakraborty claimed to have been duped by a man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actor-turned-politician to be present at a Covid-19 vaccination drive organised by him in Kolkata.
The TMC MP said she had attended the drive and even got herself vaccinated there to encourage people to take the Covid-19 vaccinations to contain the spread of the virus.
Based on a complaint by Chakraborty the Kolkata Police has also arrested a man identified as Debanjan Dev who had approached Chakraborty posing as an IAS officer.
Mimi lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police and the accused was arrested.
