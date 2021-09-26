India: Police arrest two accused in connection with courtroom shootout
Arrests were made on the basis of unusual activities captured on CCTV
The Delhi Police have arrested two accused in connection to the shootout in the Rohini Court in the national capital, the sources informed.
The accused have been identified as Umang and Vinay.
Gunmen disguised as lawyers, present in the courtroom, shot gangster Jitender Gogi on Friday.The assailants took out their weapons from under their lawyers’ robes and opened fire at Gogi. Special force personnel escorting the gangster then fired back, killing both the attackers on the spot.
The two assailants were present at the court dressed as a lawyer, the police said adding that the other two accused were absconding since the shootout here.
According to the sources, all four assailants met at a mall and left for the court.
It was planned that the Umang will wait outside in a car as a backup while the other three would go inside the courtroom to eliminate Gogi. But since the plan failed, Umang fled away, sources added.
The police said that the arrests are being made on the basis of some unusual activities captured on the CCTV near gate no. 4.
Gangster Jitender Mann ‘Gogi’, who was fired upon by assailants in Delhi’s Rohini court premises on Friday, has died, said Delhi Police on Friday.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had told ANI, “In view of his criminal record, Gangster Jitender Mann Gogi was being produced before the court today, under strict security arrangements but 2 people impersonating as lawyers, opened fired at him and killed him. Police responded and neutralized the two.”
“There was no other injury to anyone be it judges or public...It’s a sensational case, seems like this incident was executed with advanced planning. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch,” the police official said.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Police arrest two accused in connection...
Arrests were made on the basis of unusual activities captured on CCTV READ MORE
-
Europe
Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel...
Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU alliance led by Armin Laschet faces... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia's Victoria state records second-highest ...
Officials battling to contain Delta variant outbreak that has taken... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment
Five cars of train running between Seattle and Chicago derailed in... READ MORE
-
Americas
US: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment
Five cars of train running between Seattle and Chicago derailed in... READ MORE
-
Europe
Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel...
Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU alliance led by Armin Laschet faces... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
UAE’s new Cabinet: Rethinking the future
New faces in the Cabinet bring in fresh ideas for the transformation... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 2 years jail, Dh500,000 fine for...
The offence can carry a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000,... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
MENA
Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly hang dead body in town square
25 September 2021
Government
UAE Cabinet reshuffled: Meet the new ministers
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline