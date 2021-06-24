India: Patients flock to specialists amid easing Covid curbs
Dentists, ophthalmologists and orthopedicians report a surge in patients.
Dentists, ophthalmologists, orthopedicians and other specialists in Bangalore are reporting a surge in patients following the relaxation in lockdown rules, as people who have been waiting for urgent treatment over the past few weeks rush out to their clinics.
Dr Rajashekhar, President of the Karnataka Ophthalmic Society, told a newspaper on Thursday that fears of a third Covid wave have also seen patients rushing for treatment for a range of ailments.
“As eye infections are one of the symptoms of black fungus and with some patients developing eye issues post Covid-19, many who have recovered are coming for a check-up,” he pointed out.
“Students, who have been attending online classes for months are coming to get their eyes checked.”
Dentists are also facing a surge in patients wanting urgent treatment.
“There is a huge backlog of patients who need root canals, tooth extractions and other procedures,” said Dr. Sudarshan Sajjan, Secretary of the Indian Dental Association, Bangalore.
“Now we are scheduling appointments based on the severity of each case.”
India: More senior citizens donating blood, as Covid keeps away regular donors
There are also many black fungus cases being diagnosed at dental clinics, as it can affect the jaw and gums.
Dr H.S. Prasanna, President of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association, said there was a rush of patients wanting follow-up appointments with doctors and it would take time for normalcy to be restored.
