Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India, Pakistan to approve long-pending assignment visas on June 16

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 6, 2021 at 09.41 am
Photo: Reuters

The visas approved will be that of diplomats and other staff members on missions in the countries.


India and Pakistan have arrived at an agreement to approve all pending assignment visas.

India, Pakistan to clear long-pending visas for diplomats, others

According to the Times of India, both countries will approve the pending visas of diplomats and other staff members at the same time on June 16.

India had pulled out a few members of its mission in Islamabad without waiting for Pakistani visa approval for their replacements in late May. These officials were thus forced to stay in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for a long time despite having finished their tenure.

Pakistan had been waiting for a decision as well, as close to 30 staff members and diplomats from the country are currently awaiting visa approval.

Assignment visas are meant for diplomats and foreign government officials and their timely clearance is essential for workers to carry out their duties on behalf of their national duties, making it important for the smooth functioning of foreign missions. The process is even more important in the case of India and Pakistan as both countries have already halved the strength of their respective missions.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/police-protesters-in-street-battle-in-lebanon macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 