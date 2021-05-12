- EVENTS
India, Pakistan announce first day of Eid Al Fitr
The announcements were made by the moon-sighting committes in the respective countries.
The moon-sighting committees in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have declared the first days of Eid Al Fitr in their respective countries.
According to a report in Dawn, Pakistan's Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced Thursday, May 13, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr. The announcement regarding the same was made in a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Meteorological Department in attendance.
India's Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari has announced May 14 as the first day of Eid ul Fitr in the country, in accordance with a report in News18.
Bangladesh too will be celebrating the festival of Eid Al Fitr on Friday, May 14, as stated in a report in Dhaka Tribune.
“The moon of Shawwal month of 1442 Hijri was not sighted in the country's sky on Wednesday. So, the Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Friday,” Islamic Foundation Public Relations Officer Shayla Sharmin said.
