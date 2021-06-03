Rest of Asia
India: Over Rs250,000 found in beggar's shelter home

Web report/Jammu
Filed on June 3, 2021
Photo: ANI

Money would be handed over to the woman at the shelter home


An unidentified beggar who was shifted to a shelter home in Nowshera, in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir had left behind cash adding up to Rs258,000 (Dh12,970) at her temporary shelter near a veterinary hospital.

Sukhdev Singh Samyal, additional deputy commissioner, Nowshera, said civic employees had been sent to her shelter to clear it after she was moved to the shelter home. They found three plastic boxes that were filled with currency notes of different denominations and coins were also packed in bags.

“I immediately sent a police team along with a magistrate,” Samyal told a news agency.

“After hectic efforts and several hours, the counting revealed a total amount of Rs258,507.” The money would be handed over to the woman at the shelter home, he added. He also lauded the civic employees for their honesty.

According to the official, the woman’s background is not known. She had been roaming in the area and near a bus stand for almost 30 years, seeking help from people. Obviously, she was a prudent person, saving money for her old age.




