India: Over 1,000 rescued after Maharashtra rains cause landslides
Various relief operations have been deployed to help the state's battered Raigad district.
Over 1,000 people have been rescued so far by various relief operations in Maharashtra's Raigad after landslides caused by incessant rain. The incident claimed the lives of at least five people.
The local administration in the district has appealed to people stranded in their homes due to landslides to come to their rooftops so that they can be spotted easily and rescued.
As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the coastguard, and three from the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) have been deployed to the inundated areas.
As per a statement, relief operations are also being carried out by the Indian Navy by helicopter. INS Abhimanyu is also involved in relief operations.
"The local administration is appealing stranded people to come on their rooftops so that they may be visible and can be rescued rescue through boats. The search operation is also being conducted by helicopters," an official statement said.
At least five people have died in the landslides that occurred in Maharashtra's Raigad district caused by incessant rains that battered the region over the last 24 hours.
District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary had on Friday informed that at least 30 people are still trapped inside.
The landslides have led to roadblocks and waterlogging that had delayed rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force last night.
