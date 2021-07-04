India: Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar demands television set in prison
Earlier, the murder-accused athlete had asked for a special high protein diet and supplements.
Days after demanding a high protein diet, Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, prime accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, has asked for a television set to get updates on wrestling, said Tihar Jail officials on Sunday.
"In a letter to jail authorities, wrestler Sushil Kumar has asked for a television set. He expressed that if he gets a TV, he will get updates on wrestling," said the Tihar Jail officials.
Earlier, Kumar had filed a petition in a Delhi court seeking a high protein diet and special supplements in prison.
However, on June 9, Delhi's Rohini Court had dismissed the wrestler's plea saying the alleged special foods and supplements appear to be only the desires and wishes of the accused/applicant and are not in "any manner the essential need or necessity" for him.
Kumar is currently lodged in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar jail as the prime accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.
Wrestler Sushil Kumar, the prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital and are now under judicial custody.
On June 25, a Delhi Court extended judicial custody of wrestler Kumar till July 9, after he was presented before the court on the expiry of his earlier period of judicial custody.
According to Delhi Police, the 38-year-old wrestler had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.
An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4, in which some wrestlers were injured and had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them, died during treatment.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar demands...
Earlier, the murder-accused athlete had asked for a special high... READ MORE
-
Europe
Four dead as Cyprus forest fire rages
The victims are all thought to be of Egyptian nationality, says... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Sharjah charity sends medical aid worth...
Medical equipment will be distributed to hospitals in the state. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Third wave of pandemic likely to see half...
Third wave could hit peak between October-November if Covid protocols ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Who should get a vaccine booster shot...
Antibody tests can help doctors determine if a person needs a booster ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 1,599 cases, 1,570 recoveries, 3...
More than 58.8 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: Stunning permanent sculpture...
The mega event’s Public Art Programme brings together 11... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Grade 12 toppers
Students recorded an impressive pass rate of 91 per cent in the 2020-... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program