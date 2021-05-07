India: Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar's role under scanner after wrestler killed during brawl

Sushil Kumar is alleged to be involved in the beating up of the young wrestler

Police have launched a manhunt for two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar who was involved in a brawl at a parking lot of a Delhi stadium, which saw Sagar Rana, a former junior national wrestling champion, being beaten to death late on Tuesday night.

Sushil Kumar, who was also present at the vicious fight outside the Chhatrasal stadium, is alleged to be involved in the beating up of the young wrestler.

“We have recorded the statement of one of the victims, Sonu Mahal, who made allegations against Sushil Kumar,” said Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, additional DCP, (northwest district). “We are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar. During investigations, we have found that the assailants came from outside.”

Sagar Rana, a former junior national champion and who was part of the senior national camp, had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category. According to Siddhu, investigations revealed that a quarrel took place between Sushil Kumar and others including Sagar Rana.

A video recording of the incident was recovered from the mobile phone of Prince Dalal, who is also an accused. Dalal was arrested immediately and the police seized his phone, two double barrel guns and seven live cartridges of 12 bore from him.

Nearly half a dozen cars including two SUVs were recovered from the spot. One of them is registered in the name of a Haryana-based criminal.