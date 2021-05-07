Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar's role under scanner after wrestler killed during brawl

Web Report/New Delhi
Filed on May 7, 2021

Sushil Kumar is alleged to be involved in the beating up of the young wrestler


Police have launched a manhunt for two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar who was involved in a brawl at a parking lot of a Delhi stadium, which saw Sagar Rana, a former junior national wrestling champion, being beaten to death late on Tuesday night.

Sushil Kumar, who was also present at the vicious fight outside the Chhatrasal stadium, is alleged to be involved in the beating up of the young wrestler.

“We have recorded the statement of one of the victims, Sonu Mahal, who made allegations against Sushil Kumar,” said Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, additional DCP, (northwest district). “We are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar. During investigations, we have found that the assailants came from outside.”

Sagar Rana, a former junior national champion and who was part of the senior national camp, had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category. According to Siddhu, investigations revealed that a quarrel took place between Sushil Kumar and others including Sagar Rana.

A video recording of the incident was recovered from the mobile phone of Prince Dalal, who is also an accused. Dalal was arrested immediately and the police seized his phone, two double barrel guns and seven live cartridges of 12 bore from him.

Nearly half a dozen cars including two SUVs were recovered from the spot. One of them is registered in the name of a Haryana-based criminal.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210506&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509439&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 