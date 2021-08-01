India observes August 1 as 'Muslim Women's Rights Day'
The Minister for Minority Affairs said various organisations would organise programmes to mark the date.
India is observing today, August 1, as "Muslim Women's Rights Day." The day is observed across India to commemorate the enactment of laws that protect the rights of Muslim women.
The Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, said on Saturday that Muslim women have overwhelmingly welcomed laws that make social malpractices into criminal offences. He said various Muslim organisations in India would organise programmes to mark the day.
Naqvi along with the Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, and the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, will attend an event in New Delhi to observe the Muslim Women's Rights Day.
He said the Narendra Modi government has "strengthened self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence" among Muslim women in India and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights.
-
Rest of Asia
India observes August 1 as 'Muslim Women's Rights ...
The Minister for Minority Affairs said various organisations would... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Negative PCR report must for travellers ...
Showing the test result is mandatory irrespective of vaccination... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India assumes UNSC presidency
The South Asian nation takes over the rotating role from France READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Maharashtra's first Zika virus case...
The 50-year-old has also contracted chikungunya, says a report. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Watch Saturn, Jupiter from special deck...
The planets can be seen from the 360-degree observation deck at The... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Discounts of up to 50% on hotel stays...
Special deals are also on offer for restaurants, spas, activities,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Guard's kind act for limping gazelle wins...
The touching incident was captured on video and shared by a resident. READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: Can I request my gratuity without resigning?
Is it possible to access the gratuity amount while still employed? READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak
31 July 2021
News
319 Aster doctors get UAE Golden Visa