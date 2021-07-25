India: Nine dead after landslide causes bridge collapse
The nine persons who died were tourists travelling in a vehicle
At least nine people died while three were injured in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Sunday after a bridge collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a hill due to a landslide.
According to Saju Ram Rana, Superintendent of Police, Kinnaur district, the nine persons who died were tourists travelling in a vehicle. A rescue team is present on the spot.
“Nine persons died and three are injured after boulders rolled downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur. The Batseri bridge collapsed in the incident. Rescue team present at the spot,” Rana said.
Rocks fell from a hill near Batseri to Sangla Chitkul road. Eleven people, including the driver, were in the tempo traveller. The rest suffered injuries, along with another passer-by who was walking on the road.
“The people sitting in the traveller were from different parts of the country and had come to Kinnaur to visit. Police Home Guards and ITBP personnel have reached the site for rescue operations. The QRT team of Sangla Police is engaged in extracting the dead bodies,” the SP further informed.
Several orchards, vehicles, and houses were also damaged.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condoled the deaths of the tourists.
“The accident in Kinnaur’s Batseri due to landslide is heart-wrenching. It is very sad that a vehicle carrying tourists came under this, in which nine died and three others also got injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family,” Thakur tweeted.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Nine dead after landslide causes bridge...
The nine persons who died were tourists travelling in a vehicle READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Some Americans could need Covid-19 vaccine...
Top US infectious disease official says immune-compromised people may ... READ MORE
-
News
Former UAE resident, presumed dead, to reunite...
Sajjad Tangal was thought to have been killed in an air crash in 1976. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Unvaccinated may face restrictions in Germany,...
Unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi reduces business setup fees to Dh1,000
Federal fees will continue to apply. READ MORE
-
News
Former UAE resident, presumed dead, to reunite...
Sajjad Tangal was thought to have been killed in an air crash in 1976. READ MORE
-
Cricket
Indian Premier League to resume in UAE on...
The final is set to be played on October 15. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Abu Dhabi rules help prevent gatherings
The new rules had been issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed