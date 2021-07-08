India: New ministers take charge after Cabinet reshuffle

Filed on July 8, 2021 | Last updated on July 8, 2021 at 09.54 am

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid Covid-19 protocols.

After a major reshuffle in the Union cabinet, new ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new Railways and IT minister; Anurag Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting, and Sports minister; and Meenakshi Lekhi - junior minister in the External Affairs and Culture ministries, took charge on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday brought in 36 new faces to his Union Cabinet and promoted seven existing ministers.

I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India. #Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/AVz9vL77bO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

All newly inducted inductees in Modi's council of ministers will meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda at party headquarters on Thursday, informed party officials.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

Some of the key figures inducted into the Union cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers in the expanded council of ministers.

They include Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Delhi: Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Railways assumed office in Rail Bhawan today. pic.twitter.com/LCZ86lDPNY — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, seven Ministers of State (MoS) have been promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers. These include G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Raj Kumar Singh, Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya.

Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. pic.twitter.com/ajN8oZPCks — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Anurag Thakur takes charges as I&B Minister

Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a great job in reaching out to people in the last seven years through this ministry, and that he would like to take the legacy forward.

Anurag Thakur takes charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.



"PM Modi has done terrific work in last 7 yrs to take India forward. The work done by people before me in I&B Ministry & responsibility given to me by the PM, I will try to meet those expectations," he says pic.twitter.com/NRGzxFCBSc — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Thakur said he would like to reach out to people through the ministry.

“I will make every possible effort to carry out the responsibility bestowed upon me by the prime minister,” he said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as Minister of Railways

Bureaucrat-entrepreneur-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw took charge as the country’s new railway minister on Thursday. A former IAS officer of the 1994-batch, Vaishnaw has handled important responsibilities for over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the public-private partnership (PPP) framework in infrastructure, something that will help him in the rail sector.

Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.



He took charge as the Railway Minister earlier this morning.#CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/oNSg0XhKmu — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

He has also held leadership roles across major global companies such as General Electric and Siemens.

Vaishnaw has done his MBA from the Wharton School, Pennsylvania University, and M.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

He will also hold two other important portfolios of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology.

“Excellent work has been done in the Railways over the past 67 years. I am here to take the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi forward,” Vaishnaw said while he took the charge.