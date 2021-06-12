India: More than 400 unsafe buildings identified for demolition in Mumbai

Most of these buildings are in the western and central parts of the sprawling metropolis.

With heavy rains continuing to lash Mumbai and its neighbourhood, officials are worried about the impact it would have on more than 400 dilapidated buildings that have been classified as unsafe for occupation and need to be pulled down immediately.

Most of these buildings are in the western (from Bandra to Malad) and central (Matunga to Ghatkopar) parts of the sprawling metropolis. Of the total, 322 are private buildings, while the remaining are owned by the municipal corporation and the state government.

Adding to the complexities, 73 of the buildings are involved in court cases with the landlords having challenged the move to demolish the structures. “We are razing buildings that are not facing litigation or are awaiting reports from technical advisory committees,” Sanjog Kabre, the deputy municipal commissioner, told a newspaper. “We have cut off electricity and water supply to residents who do not cooperate even after our sending eviction notices.”

Residents living in buildings that are over 30 years old have to undertake structural audits and those that are classified under the C1 category (structures that cannot be repaired) have to vacate their homes. When the residents refuse to move out of such structures, the civic body takes undertakings from them that they are living in dilapidated buildings at their own risk and cost, said Kabre.