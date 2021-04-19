- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Month-long search ends as police nab Kerala man whose 11-year-old daughter was found dead
As per the information sourced from the local police, Sanu and Vaiga went missing in mysterious conditions on March 21.
Sanu Mohan, who was "absconding" after the death of his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga, was arrested almost after a month on Sunday in Karnataka, police said.
His daughter's body was found in a mysterious condition in the Muttar river on 22 March.
He has been brought to Kochi on Monday early morning. His interrogation is underway.
As per the information sourced from the local police here, Sanu and Vaiga went missing in mysterious conditions on March 21.
Though Vaiga's body was recovered from the Muttar river on March 22, there was no clue to the whereabouts of Sanu.
The report of the Regional Chemical Laboratory, which came out on Saturday, found the presence of alcohol in the body of Vaiga.
-
Americas
Live: Nasa's Ingenuity Mars helicopter set for...
The helicopter will rise for about six seconds, hover and rotate for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid: One-week curfew in Delhi from tonight
A weekend curfew was already on in the capital but has now been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: China trials mixing of two vaccines to...
Researchers are also running trials for two-dose-based vaccination as ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's daily cases rise by record 273,...
The country's deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,710 cases, 1,551 recoveries, 2...
Over 43.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch