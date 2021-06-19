India: Milkha Singh to be cremated with full state honours

Dubbed 'The Flying Sikh', Singh succumbed to Covid on Friday, passing away at the age of 91.

Milkha Singh will be cremated at 5pm IST on Saturday with full state honours.

According to The Tribune, the legendary track star’s mortal remains have been kept at his Sector 8 residence in Chandigarh.

Singh, who missed the 400m Olympic bronze medal by a whisker at the 1960 Rome Games, succumbed to Covid on Friday, passing away at the age of 91. The four-time Asian Games gold medallist was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a top hospital in Chandigarh due to “dipping levels of oxygen”.

His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to Covid-19 at the age of 85 on June 13.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion.

He is still the only Indian athlete to win gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

He is survived by one son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned golfer.