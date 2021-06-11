India: Meet the first Muslim woman from Bihar to become DSP
Sultan has a B.Tech in electrical engineering and was working as an electrical engineer with the Bihar government.
Ever since her childhood in Hathua, Razia Sultan, the youngest of seven siblings from a family in Bihar, wanted to be appear for the public service examination and become a police officer.
The dreams of the 27-year-old woman were finally realised when she was one of the 40 candidates to have been selected as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Bihar police. Importantly, she is the first Muslim woman to become a DSP in Bihar police. Sultan has a B.Tech in electrical engineering and was working as an electrical engineer with the Bihar government.
“I am very excited to serve as a police officer,” Sultan told a newspaper. “Often women do not get justice and shy away from reporting to the police when there is an incident of crime against them. I will ensure that such cases are reported.” Sultan was also concerned about the lack of education, especially among Muslim girls and urged parents to support their daughters’ dreams.
She also backed girls wanting to wear hijab (burqa) and said it should not be a deterrent for those who wanted to go to school or college. “Wearing a burqa or hijab is not a restriction,” she said. “If we think that we can do any work then Allah gives us power to overcome all kinds of hurdles.”
The newly-appointed police officer, who recently recovered from Covid-19, appealed to her community to dispel rumours and misapprehensions about vaccination and to go for jabs to save lives.
