India: Mechanic converts his old Maruti car into a Lamborghini replica
It took the mechanic from Assam eight months to develop the luxury car
Nurul Haque, a mechanic who owns a garage in Assam’s Karimganj district, always dreamt of driving a luxury car like the Lamborghini. Last year’s Covid-19 lockdown forced him to shut his garage and eventually realise his dream.
The 31-year-old man modified his old, second-hand Maruti Swift car into a replica of the Lamborghini. “It took nearly eight months and a little over Rs600,000 (Dh29,724) to develop it," Haque told the media, proudly displaying his new car.
“But I didn’t realise that it would be so costly, from buying the engine and the raw material to giving it the final shape.”
He started converting his Maruti Suzuki into a Lamborghini by watching videos on YouTube. But Haque is wary of driving the car around Assam, fearing the police could seize the vehicle and arrest him. “I am not even sure if developing such a replica is legal,” he said.
Of course, he is even willing to sell the redesigned Maruti, but only to a sports enthusiast who could relate to his passion for such cars.
Passionate about sports and luxury cars such as Lamborghinis and Ferraris, he learnt repairing vehicles from his father, who was also a car mechanic. They had a garage in Dimapur in Nagaland and lived there for 20 years.
While his Lamborghini-like model is now attracting scores of youngsters, Haque now wants to work on building a replica of a Ferrari.
