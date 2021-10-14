India: Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery
Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS, a speedy recovery.
Singh was admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.
Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."
I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2021
Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former prime minister and enquired about his health from the doctors treating him.
