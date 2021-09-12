Rest of Asia
India: Man sexually assaults minor girl in railway station

ANI/Thane (Maharashtra,India)
Filed on September 12, 2021
The incident took place on Friday night when the victim was returning home from the skywalk of the station with her two friends

A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor girl on the premises of Ulhasnagar Railway Station in Maharashtra (India), the Railway Police said.

The accused has been identified as Shrikant Gaikwad.

Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid said: “The incident took place on Friday night when the victim was returning home from the skywalk of the Ulhasnagar station with her two friends. After the accused threatened her friends with a hammer, both of them ran away. He then took the victim to a remote part of the station premises where he sexually assaulted her. She was kept there all night by him.”

Later in the morning, the victim went to the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) station and a case against the accused was registered under sections 324,341,342,363,376,504,506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

As per the police, the accused was captured on Saturday with the help of CCTV cameras at the station.

The police said that the accused has many cases registered against him.

“We are forming a team for investigation. It will collect the evidence. We are also talking to the victim’s friends. We are trying our best to help victim get justice and to ensure that the accused gets a punishment as well,” added Khalid.




