India: Man locked wife, daughters for over a year, rescued after SOS note
Woman told police that she had been forcibly confined inside a room in the house
A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his 41-year-old wife and confining her at home with their three daughters for over one-and-half years in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Thursday.
The police raided the house in Zende Gulli area of Pandharpur city on Monday and rescued the woman and her daughters, while her husband has been arrested under section 376 (rape) among other relevant provisions of the IPC, an official said.
The matter came to light when the woman managed to throw an SOS note outside her home, which was picked up by a woman and the police were alerted, the official said.
The Nirbhaya squad of the Pandharpur city police kept a vigil on the house and rescued the woman and the girls, aged between eight to 14 years, following a verification, he said.
During the probe, the woman told the police that she had been forcibly confined inside a room in the house for over one-and-a-half years for failing to give birth to a boy, he said.
