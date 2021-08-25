India: Man kills wife for not cooking tasty chicken fry
Man reportedly quarrelled with his wife over trivial matters, and used to beat her up.
A Bengaluru man, who allegedly hit and killed his wife for not cooking tasty fried chicken, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.
The arrested person was identified as Mubarak, 32, a resident of Tarabanahalli in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The deceased was identified as Shirin Banu, 28.
Mubarak had assaulted his wife with a wooden log for not cooking tasty chicken fry for him, and she had succumbed to injuries on August 6.
Fearing his arrest, Mubarak transported her body in a gunny bag from his house and threw it into a lake.
He told her parents that Shirin had left him. However, her parents were worried about their daughter going missing all of a sudden. They grew suspicious of Mubarak, and lodged a police complaint against him.
Mubarak broke down and confessed to the crime after Soladevanahalli police questioned him.
The police are still searching for the body of the victim.
Mubarak, who was in the bed-making business, hailed from Davanagere district. He reportedly fought with his wife over trivial matters, and also used to beat her up. Shirin had complained to her parents and they had also spoken to him.
