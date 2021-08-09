Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Man kills roommate, goes to bed after cleaning the room

PTI/Nagpur
Filed on August 9, 2021
Representational image - PTI

The 26-year-old allegedly stabbed his friend in the head using a sharp object.


A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 35-year-old roommate in the Dabha area in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after an argument broke out between Raju Nandeshwar and the accused Devansh Waghode who share a rented room, an official said.

Waghode allegedly stabbed Nandeshwar in his head using a sharp object, killing him on the spot.

He then dumped the body on an open plot, cleaned the room and slept, the official said. Both Nandeshwar and Waghode work as car mechanics in a garage.

The incident came to light after some locals spotted a body lying on the ground near the room.

Waghode was booked on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code, he added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/researchers-find-microplastics-on-top-of-the-world-at-everest macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 