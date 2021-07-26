Rest of Asia
India: Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes near Hyderabad

Filed on July 26, 2021
Reuters

The quake occurred at 5am local time.


An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale was reported near Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5am local time.

The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh, 156 kilometres South of Hyderabad at a depth of 10 kilometres, said the NCS.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred around 5 am this morning, 156 kilometres South of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh at a depth of 10 kilometres," it said.




