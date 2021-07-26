India: Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes near Hyderabad

The quake occurred at 5am local time.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale was reported near Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh, 156 kilometres South of Hyderabad at a depth of 10 kilometres, said the NCS.

