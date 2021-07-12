India: Lightning strike kills 11 tourists taking selfies in Jaipur
Around twenty-seven people were reported to have been on the watch tower and the fort wall when the incident happened.
Eleven tourists lost their lives and another eight sustained injuries during a lightning strike near the Amer Fort in Jaipur.
The incident is from Sunday when these tourists were out enjoy a pleasant evening -- some were busy taking selfies while others chatting when they were struck down. Around twenty-seven people were reported to have been on the watch tower and the fort wall when the incident happened.
India: 38 killed due to lightning as heavy rains lash Uttar Pradesh
Jaipur police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav confirmed the incident. "A total of 11 people have died as lightning struck them while 8 people have been injured," Shrivastav said.
A few of them slipped from the hills and fell, deep down among bushes. SDRF teams have been rescuing them since last night and are searching for victims, said the disaster relief force officials.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a compensation of Rs500,000 each for the families of those killed.
Police sources said that many tourists sustained injuries as they jumped off the watch tower in panic.
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Model Nayab Nadeem strangled to death...
Her step-brother found the 29-year-old's body on Sunday. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Lightning strike kills 11 tourists taking...
Around twenty-seven people were reported to have been on the watch... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020 final: Boris Johnson slams racial abuse ...
Metropolitan Police said it was investigating "offensive and racist"... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Church passes...
A condolence meeting will be held at the Dubai cathedral on Friday at ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid: All 4 Kerala airports set up rapid PCR...
Tests expected to cost about Dh125 each READ MORE
-
Education
Ajman Univ offers 30% off on tuition fees for...
100% waiver on application fees on offer as well. READ MORE
-
Americas
Covid vaccines working very well against Delta...
The top infectious diseases expert said that the shots available in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Party time: Celebrities mark Richard Branson's...
British billionaire Richard Branson threw himself a party in the... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light