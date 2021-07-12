India: Lightning strike kills 11 tourists taking selfies in Jaipur

Filed on July 12, 2021 | Last updated on July 12, 2021 at 11.40 am

Around twenty-seven people were reported to have been on the watch tower and the fort wall when the incident happened.

Eleven tourists lost their lives and another eight sustained injuries during a lightning strike near the Amer Fort in Jaipur.

The incident is from Sunday when these tourists were out enjoy a pleasant evening -- some were busy taking selfies while others chatting when they were struck down. Around twenty-seven people were reported to have been on the watch tower and the fort wall when the incident happened.

Jaipur police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav confirmed the incident. "A total of 11 people have died as lightning struck them while 8 people have been injured," Shrivastav said.

A few of them slipped from the hills and fell, deep down among bushes. SDRF teams have been rescuing them since last night and are searching for victims, said the disaster relief force officials.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a compensation of Rs500,000 each for the families of those killed.

Police sources said that many tourists sustained injuries as they jumped off the watch tower in panic.