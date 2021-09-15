India launches new app to assist visitors to country
App will allow foreigners to apply for visa extension, residential permit and exit permit
The government of India has launched a new mobile application to assist foreign visitors intending to visit India. The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs launched ‘Su-Swagatam (Visit India)’ app to ease the visa application process for foreigners, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said.
The App can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android users and on App Store for IOS users and the app has integrated requisite services enabling foreigners with facilities, right from the visa application stage till their exit from the country, according to a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Foreign Nationals visiting India can now download ‘SU-SWAGATAM’ App for an easy access to all visa related services.— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) July 16, 2021
The App also provides useful info on touristic places, govt. agencies and health services in India.#IncredibleIndia#DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/J7JOIkYqxi
“Foreign nationals intending to visit India can use the app to fill visa forms, e-visa and regular paper visas, and subsequently deposit, along with supporting documents for regular or paper visa as per existing practice,” the release said.
The app also allows foreign nationals to apply for an extension of visa, residential permit, exit permit from the concerned Foreigners Regional Registration Office.
Visitors can also get details of touristic places, government agencies, transport agencies, places of entertainment, health service, religious places, lodging, food and shopping etc. on the app.
The App can also be used for business, medical and medical attendant visas the Ministry said.
'SU-SWAGATAM', a mobile App that integrates all the requisite services for Foreign Nationals visiting #India is now available on Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for IOS users. pic.twitter.com/XYau8bRxj1— India in Philippines (@indembmanila) August 4, 2021
