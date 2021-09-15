Rest of Asia
India launches new app to assist visitors to country

AFP

App will allow foreigners to apply for visa extension, residential permit and exit permit

The government of India has launched a new mobile application to assist foreign visitors intending to visit India. The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs launched ‘Su-Swagatam (Visit India)’ app to ease the visa application process for foreigners, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said.

The App can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android users and on App Store for IOS users and the app has integrated requisite services enabling foreigners with facilities, right from the visa application stage till their exit from the country, according to a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Foreign nationals intending to visit India can use the app to fill visa forms, e-visa and regular paper visas, and subsequently deposit, along with supporting documents for regular or paper visa as per existing practice,” the release said.

The app also allows foreign nationals to apply for an extension of visa, residential permit, exit permit from the concerned Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

Visitors can also get details of touristic places, government agencies, transport agencies, places of entertainment, health service, religious places, lodging, food and shopping etc. on the app.

The App can also be used for business, medical and medical attendant visas the Ministry said.

