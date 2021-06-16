India: Kerala to launch amphibious buses for tourists
Buses will link cities of Kochi, Kollam and Thalassery, and take tourists through the backwaters
After years of unveiling plans for launching amphibious buses for tourists in its backwaters, the Kerala government has once again promised that such vehicles, which can easily traverse on land and water, will finally be introduced.
The new amphibious buses will link Kochi, Kollam and Thalassery, taking tourists through the backwaters, the government announced in the recent budget. And hopefully, the move will also help rescue the tourism industry, which has been crippled following the Covid-19 crisis.
“It will be a definite hit with high-end tourists of cruise ships that call at the Kochi International Cruise Terminal at dawn and leave at dusk,” said S. Vijayakumar, secretary, Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council.
“Many of these tourists who opt for heritage tour of the city can save considerable time if they opt for amphibious buses which can operate on both land and the backwaters and are hence called ‘duck buses.’
The services can be operated from the Marine Drive in Kochi to heritage places including Fort Kochi. The amphibious buses could even take them to the international airport, in case they wanted to fly back to their country, said Vijayakumar. Of course, the infrastructure including ramps for the vehicles have to be developed.
