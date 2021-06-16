Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Kerala to launch amphibious buses for tourists

Web report/Thiruvananthapuram
Filed on June 16, 2021
AFP photo used for illustrative purpose

Buses will link cities of Kochi, Kollam and Thalassery, and take tourists through the backwaters


After years of unveiling plans for launching amphibious buses for tourists in its backwaters, the Kerala government has once again promised that such vehicles, which can easily traverse on land and water, will finally be introduced.

The new amphibious buses will link Kochi, Kollam and Thalassery, taking tourists through the backwaters, the government announced in the recent budget. And hopefully, the move will also help rescue the tourism industry, which has been crippled following the Covid-19 crisis.

“It will be a definite hit with high-end tourists of cruise ships that call at the Kochi International Cruise Terminal at dawn and leave at dusk,” said S. Vijayakumar, secretary, Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council.

“Many of these tourists who opt for heritage tour of the city can save considerable time if they opt for amphibious buses which can operate on both land and the backwaters and are hence called ‘duck buses.’

The services can be operated from the Marine Drive in Kochi to heritage places including Fort Kochi. The amphibious buses could even take them to the international airport, in case they wanted to fly back to their country, said Vijayakumar. Of course, the infrastructure including ramps for the vehicles have to be developed.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210512&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519725&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 