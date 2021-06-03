- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Kerala retains top spot in sustainable development goals index
Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu share the second spot in index
Kerala retained its top ranking in Niti Aayog’s SDG India Index 2020-21, while Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu shared the second spot. The worst performing states in the India index included Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam.
“Our effort of monitoring SDGs through the SDG India Index and Dashboard continues to be widely noticed and applauded around the world,” Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman, Niti Aayog, said while releasing the SDG Index.
“It remains a rare data-driven initiative to rank our states and union territories by computing a composite index on the SDGs.”
The SDG ( Sustainable Development Goals) index evaluates the progress of states and union territories (UTs) on social, economic and environmental parameters. Developed in collaboration with the UN, it tracks progress based on 115 indicators.
India’s overall score across SDGs improved marginally by six points driven by the countrywide improvement across clean water and sanitation (goal 6) and affordable and clean energy (goal 7).
“Mizoram, Haryana and Uttarakhand are the top gainers in 2020-21 in terms of improvement in score from 2019, with an increase of 12, 10 and eight points respectively,” said Niti Aayog.
In 2019, just 10 states and UTs were in the frontrunners category with scores ranging between 65 and 99. This time, 12 more states and UTs were added to the category.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Kerala retains top spot in sustainable...
Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu share the second spot in index READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Air India loses five senior pilots to...
The pilots were part of India's Vande Bharat Mission READ MORE
-
Business
Indian rupee drops to 19.94 versus dirham
Dollar gains against major currencies in Asian markets READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Over Rs250,000 found in beggar's shelter...
Money would be handed over to the woman at the shelter home READ MORE
-
News
Top UAE part-time jobs: Here's how much you can...
There is plenty of demand for part-time workers, especially during... READ MORE
-
News
Filipino delivery rider wins Dh1m in Dubai's...
He couldn't sleep all night and even had to check his blood pressure. READ MORE
-
News
Man to pay Dh25,000 for insulting motorist,...
The motorist claimed compensation for physical, material and moral... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Gang accused of stealing vehicles worth Dh6....
55 stolen vehicles have been recovered so far. READ MORE
News
Indian-origin engineer gets UAE Golden Visa