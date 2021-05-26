- EVENTS
India: Kerala ambulance personnel praised for saving lives of mother, newborn
State health minister says act a model for the health department
It was around 2 in the morning on Tuesday when B.S. Ajeesh and his assistant Noufal Khan faced a major challenge.
Part of an ambulance operating service, they had been called to help rush a woman from Koviloor in Kerala’s Idukki district to a hospital as she was undergoing intense labour pains.
The 20-year-old woman and her family members were in a car heading for the hospital, but her condition became critical and she could not even be transferred to the ambulance.
Ajeesh and Khan then made arrangements inside the car and ensured the safe delivery of a baby boy. Neither the young mother nor her newborn faced any problems in the procedure conducted by the two healthcare workers in the wee hours of the morning in a car by the roadside.
Both were then transferred to the ambulance and taken to a hospital in Munnar, where they were doing well. The service rendered by Ajeesh, the emergency medical technician, and Khan, the ambulance pilot, were widely welcomed. Veena George, the state’s health inister, said their act in the middle of a raging pandemic, was a model for the state’s health department.
