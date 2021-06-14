India: Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay succumbs to injuries sustained in road accident

The news has sent shock waves among his fans and co-stars.

Kannada theatre personality and national film award winner Sanchari Vijay, who met with an accident on June 12, died late afternoon on Monday. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep announced his death on Twitter.

The news has sent shock waves among his fans and co-stars. Kiccha Sudeep was one of the first to announce Sanchari Vijay's death on Twitter.

Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

Sanchari Vijay, 37, had met with a road accident while riding pillion on his friend's bike on June 12.

Vijay was riding pillion with his friend Naveen on a bike when it skidded and hit an electric pole at J. P. Nagar 7th Phase, southern suburb of Bengaluru, where he resided. While Naveen fractured his leg, Vijay sustained serious injuries on the right portion of his head and in the thigh area. The accident took place around 11.45pm on Saturday. The two had gone out on the bike to buy medicines amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, the police said.

Based on a statement by Vijay's brother Siddesh Kumar, the police has registered a case of reckless driving against Naveen.

Kiccha Sudeep, who has acted in a villainous role in Salman Khan starrer 'Dabang 3', took to Twitter to announce the news of Sanchari Vijay's death, stating that it was very, very disheartening to accept that Vijay has breathed his last.

Sudeep, who had met the late actor before the lockdown, added, "Met him a couple of times just before this lockdown... All excited about his next film that's due for release. Very sad. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP."

After his accident, Vijay was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was treated. After a surgery the hospital declared him brain dead on Monday noon and soon after this the actor's family too declared that they have decided to donate his organs in the light of the irreversible brain damage.

A statement from Apollo Hospital prior to his death had stated that Vijay was on life support in the neuro ICU.

"Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family had come forward and consented for organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol," read an excerpt from the statement.

Neurosurgeon Arun Nayak said that Vijay's health was very critical. "As he had a blood clot in the brain, we have performed a surgery, the next 48 hours are going to be critical," the doctor had said after performing the operation.