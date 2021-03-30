- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Illegal casino in top Delhi hotel busted
14 people, including five women, arrested by police.
An illegal casino being run in a leading hotel near the Indira Gandhi International Airport has been busted and 14, including five women, arrested, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, a raid was conducted on the Radisson Blu Hotel in Mahipalpur area after receiving information that illegal gambling was going on there.
A senior police official told IANS that 14 people, including five women - four of whom were from Nepal, have been arrested.
"They were found gambling using chips and coins in a hotel room. They were taken into custody," the official said.
Police also seized Rs 1,10,000 in cash along with gambling equipment such as 30 sets of cards, and 6,100 chips worth Rs 30,50,000 from the spot.
A case under the Delhi Public Gambling Act has been registered at Vasant Kunj (South) Police Station in connection with the incident.
-
Rest of Asia
Samsung heirs to pay billions, donate Picasso...
Heirs to pay more than $10 billion in inheritance tax settlements. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam
Tremors felt in the entire region, including Meghalaya and West... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Fish bone lands Uruguay's ex-president Jose...
Former president to undergo surgery to remove bone lodged in his... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan to announce new package for overseas...
Overseas residents from country will soon be able to buy a car on... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli