India: Home guard who refused bribe from drug dealers to be appointed as police constable
When Borsing Bey, a home guard, stopped a bus headed for Guwahati in Karbi Anglong district in Assam he found three kg of high-grade crystal methamphetamine worth Rs120 million hidden inside it.
The dealers who were carrying the drugs quickly offered him a large amount in bribe, but Bey refused. He informed his superiors, which led to the arrest of the dealers and the seizure of the narcotics. They included two women from Tamil Nadu and a man from Manipur.
The man Assam can't stop talking about,— DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) June 23, 2021
The toast of town...
Home Guard Shri Borsing Bey was in Police Head Quarters today!
He was felicitated and handed over a check of Rs. 1,00,000 as a recognition for his honest and selfless act that needs no explanation today! pic.twitter.com/C12fvBaMIt
Acknowledging his honesty, the state government on Thursday decided to appoint him as a constable in Assam police. As a home guard, he was paid a nominal amount and his service renewed every six months. “Glad that home guard Bey will be appointed as a constable as a reward for the integrity he displayed by refusing bribe,” said Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the state’s director-general of police.
“The man Assam can't stop talking about,” tweeted the police chief. “The toast of town...Home Guard Shri Borsing Bey was in Police Head Quarters today! He was felicitated and handed over a check of Rs. 1,00,000 as a recognition for his honest and selfless act that needs no explanation today!” He also hoped that Bey’s honesty would inspire all.
