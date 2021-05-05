India: Helicopter politics won't work with Kerala voters, ex-BJP president says

Padmanabhan refers to the frequent use of choppers during elections.

Helicopter politics choppered its way into BJP affairs in Kerala, a state where the party failed to make any headway in the recent assembly elections.

Former Kerala BJP president Padmanabhan, who contested against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadam, told the media that “helicopter politics would not work in Kerala.” He said it might go well with voters in north India, but in Kerala such things do not work.”

Padmanabhan was referring to the frequent use of helicopters by K. Surendran, the BJP chief in the state, who contested from two different seats, and shuttled on choppers between Manjeshwar and Konni. Of course, he lost both the seats and the BJP too failed to win any in Kerala.

A senior party leader, Padmanabhan also full of praise for Vijayan, whose “neat and tidy campaign” and his personal charisma played a key role in the victory of the Left Democratic Front, he added.

Reacting to his party colleague’s criticisms, Surendran said he was a senior leader. “The party would examine such criticism, which is expected to give a new direction for the future course of action,” he said. He also defended his use of the helicopter as he contested from two seats.