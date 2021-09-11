Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani resigns

PTI/Ahmedabad
Filed on September 11, 2021
APF

Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Assembly

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post, over a year before the state goes to polls. Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly.

Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM - in December 2017.

“I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat,” Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.

“I was given the opportunity to serve the state for five years. I will further do whatever is asked by my party,” Rupani said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210911&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210919886&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 