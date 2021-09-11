India: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani resigns
Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Assembly
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post, over a year before the state goes to polls. Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly.
Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM - in December 2017.
“I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat,” Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.
“I was given the opportunity to serve the state for five years. I will further do whatever is asked by my party,” Rupani said.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani resigns
Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: South Africa approves Pfizer jab for...
28 per cent of the country's population are under the age of 15 READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Popular Malayalam TV star Ramesh...
Police reportedly find actor hanging in his bedroom READ MORE
-
Americas
Woman involved in horrific Slender Man stabbing...
Weier was 12 when she helped a friend stab a classmate 19 times to... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 725 Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries,...
The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
News
UAE student work permit: All you need to know
Teens aged 15 to 18 years old can get the work permit, which will be... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from...
Frequency of RTA's Expo Rider buses will vary from 3 to 60 minutes READ MORE
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs