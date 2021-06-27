India: Groom cancels wedding after bride’s family fails to serve mutton curry

The man then married another woman the next day before returning home.

In an odd incident, a groom cancelled his wedding at the last minute after the bride’s family didn’t serve his guests mutton curry.

According to News18, Ramakant Patra, 27, found out that his bride’s kin could not afford the dish after he and his wedding party arrived at the Bandhagaon village in Odisha.

The party were taken to the dining hall for lunch, but argued with the bride’s family when they couldn't find the dish on their tables.

Patra called off the wedding when he found out that mutton hadn’t been cooked for the ceremony. Despite the bride’s family’s pleas, the adamant groom and his party left the venue.

Patra then married another woman the very next day, returning home the same night.

Weddings being called off for seemingly minor reasons is not a new trend in India. In a bizarre incident earlier, a bride in Uttar Pradesh's Aurraiya district called off her wedding merely because the groom could not read the newspaper without glasses.